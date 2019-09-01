Services
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 751-1287
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery West Shelter
5200 Fred Wilson Ave.
El Paso, TX
Resources
John Glenn Blankinship


1924 - 2019
John Glenn Blankinship Obituary
John Glenn Blankinship

El Paso - John Glenn Blankinship Sr., 94, passed away on August 24, 2019 in his home.

He was born on October 19, 1924 in Ragland, Alabama and was drafted into the Army in 1941. John was a combat veteran who served his country in both World War II and the Korean War. He retired after 32 years of service as a Master Sergeant.

He married Dorothy Frances Coheley in 1953 and they had two children, John Jr. and Kathryn.

After graduating from UTEP in 1975 he served as a teacher in EPISD for 11 years.

John Blankinship is survived by his wife, son, daughter, four grandsons and seven great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11am, at Fort Bliss National Cemetery West Shelter on 5200 Fred Wilson Ave. El Paso, TX 79906.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 1, 2019
