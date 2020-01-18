|
|
John Glenn Blankinship Jr.
El Paso - John Glenn Blankinship, Jr. of El Paso, Texas passed away on January 11, 2020 at the age of 64. John was a graduate of UTEP and served as a teacher/coach for the Ysleta ISD for 32 years. He was a lifelong member of Highland Presbyterian Church, an avid bowler and a beloved son, brother and uncle. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy; sister, Kathryn; brother-in-law Michael; four nephews and seven grand nieces and nephews. Graveside service to be held at Evergreen Cemetery East on January 25, 2020 at 10 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the El Paso Humane Society.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020