Services
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 855-8881
Resources
More Obituaries for John Blankinship
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Glenn Blankinship Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Glenn Blankinship Jr. Obituary
John Glenn Blankinship Jr.

El Paso - John Glenn Blankinship, Jr. of El Paso, Texas passed away on January 11, 2020 at the age of 64. John was a graduate of UTEP and served as a teacher/coach for the Ysleta ISD for 32 years. He was a lifelong member of Highland Presbyterian Church, an avid bowler and a beloved son, brother and uncle. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy; sister, Kathryn; brother-in-law Michael; four nephews and seven grand nieces and nephews. Graveside service to be held at Evergreen Cemetery East on January 25, 2020 at 10 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the El Paso Humane Society.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -