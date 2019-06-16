|
|
John Grijalva
El Paso - John Grijalva, 84, went into the arms of our Lord and peacefully passed away with family present on May 18, 2019. He was born to Eligio and Maria Guadalupe Grijalva in Ysleta, TX. He proudly served in the Navy during the Korean War and was highly decorated. After his discharge from the Navy, he graduated from an electrical school in Chicago, IL. While in Chicago, he met the love of his life, Aurora. They married and moved to El Paso, where he began his own electrical business, Royal Electric. He remained in business from 1960 until his retirement. He was well known in the community for his hard work, dedication, honesty, and his sense of humor. He was an active member of the Catholic Church serving in many capacities and was a member of the VFW Post where he also served time as Commander of that Post.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Aurora, and their children Liz (Tony), Mary (Gene), John (Charlyn), Kathy (Earl), Danny, Terry (Gil), and Thomas; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He had an immense love for his family and touched them deeply. John is preceded in death by his parents and siblings. Services will begin with the VFW Honor Memorial Ceremony on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Raphael's Catholic Church. The rosary will then commence at 10:00 am followed by mass at 11:00 am. Interment will take place at Mt. Carmel Cemetery with military honors at 12:30 pm. We would like to give our gratitude to Kindred Hospice for their care and compassion. Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home East, 10950 Pellicano, El Paso, TX 79935.
Published in El Paso Times from June 16 to June 23, 2019