John H. Bales, Jr.
Fort Worth, TX - John H. Bales, Jr., of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the age of 84
John requested to be cremated and his ashes dispersed up in the mountains in Cloudcroft, New Mexico, at a later date where a memorial service will be held with his family members there.
John was born in Nov 24, 1934 in El Paso, Texas to the late John H. Bales, Sr.,and Londaleen (Maddox) Bales. John graduated from El Paso High School and played football earning the nickname "Bullet Bales" . He attended UTEP (Texas Western), worked for KTSM, then attended Dental School in Dallas and later went to work for Scientific Products in medical sales and marketing in Dallas. He moved his family back to El Paso where he and his first wife Mary Ann became owners of the Rock Inn Bar, They sold the Bar, and John moved to Fort Worth in 1979 and remarried in 1981. He worked for several sales and marketing companies finally retiring to enjoy life which included a few years on a deer lease, his daily drives in the country and sitting at his mini bar in his "man's" porch room, where friends and neighbors came to visit or he would wave as they went by.
As his wife of 38 years, I was so lucky to have found my soul mate, a wonderful, gentle, loving, considerate, funny and handsome man who I got to share my life with. My love for him was true and now my heart is broken.
John was preceded in death by his son John S. Bales, both his parents and step-father Paul H. (Buck) Gibbs, Sr.
Survivors: Wife, Diana; daughter and her husband Tana and Steve Daugherty; granddaughter, Casey Griffin and husband Paul, great granddaughters, Brynn and Brooke Bustamante; grandson Clay Griffin; great grandson Caden Griffin; his brothers Dr. Craig R. Bales (Houston), Rusty Gibbs (El Paso) and many family members.
Published in El Paso Times on July 19, 2019