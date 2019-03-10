|
John H. Snow
El Paso - Our dear friend, brother, and husband John H. Snow, born May 23, 1942, has joined his father Edwin, mother Wilma, brother James, and sister Margaret in death on March 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 31 years Ramona Elvia Torres Snow, his brother David and Richard, and numerous nieces and nephews.
John graduated with the first senior class of Irvin High School in 1960. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. After graduating from UTEP as a business administration major in 1977, he worked for many years in the Middle East and as the owner of Market Sense, Inc. John had many friends across the country and around the globe, and was truly a citizen of the world. He will be greatly missed by all of us.
He was active as a volunteer with St. Pius Catholic Church for many years, teaching English as a second language, and was also involved in various ministries.
Visitation will be held at St. Pius on Monday, March 11, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM; with a rosary service starting at 7:00 PM. A funeral mass will be heard at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 12, at St. Pius, address 1050 N. Clark Drive. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Annunciation House or the St. Pius building fund.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 10, 2019