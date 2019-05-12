|
John Henry Houze III
Austin - John Henry Houze III, 61, beloved father, teacher, and friend, peacefully passed away surrounded by family and loved ones Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Austin, TX. He is survived by his two daughters, Anastasia and Gabrielle Houze. Memorial services will be at Jennifer's Gardens in Austin on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at 12:00 pm. RSVP to [email protected] for further details. Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin. (512) 442-1446 - www.wcfish.com
Published in El Paso Times on May 12, 2019