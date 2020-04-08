|
|
John Jacob Crossen, M.D.
El Paso - Dr. John Jacob Crossen was born in Chicago, IL March 28, 1932. He attended Saint Sabina, Calumet High School, both in Chicago, IL, and University of Illinois, Urbana IL, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Liberal Arts with a Chemistry Major and a Zoology and Physic Minor, Commissioned 2nd Lieutenant, United States Air Force, 1953. Intermural University of Illinois wrestling champion, awarded freshman wrestling wrestling numerals. Loyola University Medical School, M.D. degree 1957. Intern Buffalo New York 1957-1958. Capt. U.S. Air Force Medical Corps 1958-1960. Radiology residency Cook County Hospital 1960-1963. Private practice and taught for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Esther Cowie Crossen; was preceded in death by his father John Shelly Crossen, mother, Viola Catherine Geis Crossen, Sister Marcella Crossen Pennington, Brother Robert Crossen. He also leaves behind four children, John, Gregory, Dee Ann, Terrence; step-son Drew Wakefield. Four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
John will be dearly missed, by family and friends.
Celebration of life is pending.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2020