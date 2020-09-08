John Lehman
El Paso - On Monday, August 24, 2020, John Robert "Bob" Lehman, loving husband and father of two children passed away at the age of 85. After a long battle with dementia, Bob passed peacefully with his beloved wife and children by his side.
Bob was born on August 30, 1934 in Mission, TX to Jack and Martha Lehman. On February 18, 1960, he married June Woodward Lehman. They raised two children, Todd and Stacie. Bob's father Jack Lehman moved the family to El Paso, TX in 1941. Bob was raised and spent his entire adult life in El Paso. He was a proud member of the class of '52 from Austin High School. He attended the University of New Mexico and Texas Western College. He graduated from Texas Western College with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Bob was a Master Mason and member of Fraternity Lodge 1111 on Missouri Street. He was a proud member of the Blue Lodge, Scottish Rite and York Rite Bodies, and El Maida Shrine. Bob had many passions. He cherished and maintained long lasting relationships with his Austin High School and college classmates. He had a passion for business and had many successful business ventures in El Paso. He was an avid tennis player and bowler. As a young man Bob was a constant participant in the nightly bowling leagues all over El Paso. He was a longstanding member of the YMCA lunchtime workout and volleyball crew. He had a gregarious personality and would regularly greet friends and business associates as he made his way around downtown El Paso each day. For many years he was a lunchtime regular at the Lunchbox across from the YMCA and later at Su Casa Restaurant on Yandell. Bob had a passion for classic cars and had many restoration projects over the years. His favorites were his 1969 Cord and his 1966 Chevy Pickup that he purchased new in 1966. He loved talking to car enthusiasts and sharing the details of their toys. If he wasn't working on his cars he was busy taking meticulous care of the yard. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Jack, and his mother, Martha. He is survived by his wife June and his children Todd Lehman and wife Lauren of San Diego, CA and Stacie Allen and husband David of Meridian, ID. Due to restrictions imposed by Covid-19 a limited funeral service will be held at Evergreen East Cemetery, 12400 Montana Avenue, El Paso, TX on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00am. The services will be outdoors. No tent or chairs will be provided; social distancing and masks will be required; and guests will be asked to leave immediately after services have been completed. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be scheduled in the future. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pxfid=649766&fr_id=1060&pg=fund