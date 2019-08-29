Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX
Vigil
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church
8600 Winchester Rd.
El Paso, TX
John Paul Ahearn


1960 - 2019
John Paul Ahearn Obituary
John Paul Ahearn

El Paso - John Paul Ahearn, was called home where he is now reunited

with his father Joseph Patrick Ahearn, his mother Maria Elena Sandoval Ahearn, and brother Joseph Patrick Ahearn Jr. He lived an exciting 59 years of life from February 17, 1960 to August 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife Aida Ahearn, his daughter Melissa Montes, sons Jose L. Saldana Jr. and Ricky Saldana, grandkids Tony Solis, Eyan Cortinas, Belle and Iris Saldana, brother Robert Ahearn and wife Christina Ahearn, sister Maria Elena Chavez, his loving uncle Tio Carmelo, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, in laws, cousins and lots of friends. He proudly served his Country in the United States Army for 8 years. He loved all his family and friends with all his being. He was a fun and loving person. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. He always made everyone laugh and was always there for his friends and family. His heart was made of gold. Visitation will be Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4:00-9:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina El Paso, TX 79915 with a Vigil at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be at Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church 8600 Winchester Rd. El Paso, TX 79907. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 29, 2019
