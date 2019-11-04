|
John Raymond Armendariz
El Paso - John Armendariz left this world to be with the Lord on November 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Delfina (Daguerre) Armendariz and his beloved Aunt Nana (Guadalupe Daguerre). Survived by his wife of 56 years, Elaine Daughtry Elizondo, and his children, John, William, Suzanne Devitto (John), Laurie Leenhouts (Mike) and James (Deborah); five grandchildren, Dusty, Shelby, Amber, Dana and Natalie and great grandchild, Christopher . He has also left behind his brother, Richard and nephews Ricky, Davey, and Danny Armendariz .
John graduated from St. Joseph's Catholic School, Cathedral High School, Texas Western College and the University of Texas at El Paso earning degrees in Political Science, Math, and a Master's in Operations Research as part of the Electrical Engineering Department. His first job was teaching in elementary school and continued teaching as a part time math instructor at the EP Community College for his love of teaching. His main career, spanning 40 plus years was that of Operations Research Analyst at Ft. Bliss whereby he eventually attained the position of Chief of the Warfighting Center of the Directorate of Combat Developments of the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School and was honored for his leadership and for the many contributions to the Air Defense Artillery. He also served as the Career Program Manager for Non-Construction Engineers and Scientists helping to advance many careers.
John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He deeply loved all his family and friends. As an active Catholic, he was an ACTS member, a Council 638 Knight of Columbus , a volunteer for St. Joseph Church and a faithful supporter of his beloved Cathedral High School where he served on the Alumni Board. He donated to many institutions and was a supporter of many other causes. He was a man of profound faith and great integrity who will be missed by many.
His family expresses sincere gratitude and appreciation to Dr. P. Valilis, Dr. A. Gupta, the staff at El Paso Oncology and to all his hospice caregivers. In lieu of flowers, donations honoring him may be given to the Cathedral High School scholarship fund, UTEP, or The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6pm-9pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a 7pm Vigil. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1:00pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019