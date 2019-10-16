Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
El Paso - John Richard Grubb, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019 at the age of 72. Born in Pecos, TX on November 17, 1946. John proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy as a Nuclear Weapons Technician from April 1967 to January 1971 and retired from Time Warner in El Paso, Texas.

John was known to family as "Ricky", he was a quiet but extraordinary man. Those that know and love him will always remember him for the life lessons, laugh, endless patience, kindness and gentle soul.

John is survived by his wife Galey of 24 years, children Tim Grubb, Vickie Benson (Kris), Victor Lara (Brandy), Eric Lara (Lorraine), Diane Olmos (Jorge), and Cathy Chriske (Joseph), brother Punky Grubb and many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at FDA Martin Funeral Home Central 3839 Montana Ave. El Paso, Texas 79903 on October 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
