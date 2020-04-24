Services
Maj. (Retired) John Russel Worthy

Maj. (Retired) John Russel Worthy Obituary
Maj. (Retired) John Russell Worthy

El Paso - Maj. (Retired) John Russel Worthy was born on September 7, 1941 to the late Russell Mae Banks, and Willie Worthy. Following a long illness, God called John home on April 19, 2020.

In 1967 John graduated from Monroe High School in Albany, Georgia. He then enlisted in the United States Army, where he served over 20 years and retired as a Major. During that time, he received a Bronze Star Medal, a Meritorious Service Medal, an Army Commendation Medal and an Air Medal.

Following his retirement, he worked for the United States Postal Service as a Mail Carrier and served as an officer for the Union.

On November 3, 2010, he was united in matrimony to Arlene Taylor and was a faithful and loving husband. Together they traveled to meet each other's families. He loved "The Cowboys", all types of music, and cookouts.

John loved the Lord and was a faithful member of the Fort Bliss Gospel Service for many years, serving on the Usher Board until his death. For the past several months, he was a resident of the Patriot Rehabilitation and Wellness Center where he received wonderful care.

His brothers, Robert Louis and Willie Worthy preceded him in death. Shirley Worthy, his wife from his first marriage also preceded him in death.

To cherish his life, John leaves his loving and devoted wife, Arlene, his children; Carol Chambers, and Kevin Worthy (Priscilla); grandchildren; Patrick Chambers, Jalisa Davis (Darius) and Sofia Worthy. He also leaves three great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, a host of friends and his lifelong sister Henrietta Jones.

Funeral Service will be streamed live from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Tuesday, April 28, on the Sunset Funeral Homes Facebook page. Interment will follow on Wednesday, April 29, at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
