John Stuart Golden, Jr.



El Paso - John Stuart Golden, Jr., age 72, passed away on July 24th in El Paso, Texas. He was the beloved husband of Jane. They shared more than 36 years of marriage together.



Born in El Paso, Texas, he was the first-born son of Stuart and Mae Golden. He attended University of Texas at El Paso and was employed with Union Pacific Railroad as a Conductor for over 30 years.



He enjoyed Amateur (HAM) Radio; KE5ZED, luncheons with Coronado High School Los Viejos friends, and breakfasts with retired Railroader friends. He loved to travel with his family; attending many WWII reunions all over the United States with his father, a WWII veteran. He will be remembered for his love of animals; especially "LG", "Annie", and "Baby Bunny". He was the kindest man we ever knew.



He is survived by Jane, his beloved son Ronny Golden, his daughter Paige Teplitz (Rick), mother Mae Golden, grandchildren Victoria Chay (Or), Harrison Teplitz , sister Carolyn Card , brother Donald Golden (GeriAnne), brother-in-law Charles Wood (Sandy) and his best friend since childhood Ernie Arcienga (Sandra). He was predeceased by his father, Stuart. Pallbearers for John will be Ronny Golden, Christopher Howard, Richard Buckner, and Julio Macias.



Graveside service will be held on his 73rd birthday, August 3rd, at 10:30 am, at Restlawn Cemetery, 8700 Dyer, Father Daniel Cave officiating. The family welcomes his friends to drive through the cemetery during the service to show love and respects.









