John W. Megason
John W. Megason

El Paso - John W. Megason, age 78 of El Paso, Tx went to be with the Lord Saturday August 8, 2020. John was the second eldest son of James T. and Louise Megason. Born October 22, 1941 in Texarkana, Tx. He served with the El Paso Fire Department for 25 years and upon his retirement, John worked as an exterminator, later opening his own business in San Antonio, Tx. One of his greatest passions was taking his hound dogs coon hunting. He is survived by his son Brant Megason, four grandsons, Blake, Trey, Robert, Austin, great grandson Aiden; two sisters Margaret Begley and Mary Everhart; three nephews and one niece. A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held August 29, 11:00 am at Scottsdale Baptist Chapel, 10015 Lockerbie , El Paso 79925. John will always hold a special place in our hearts.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
