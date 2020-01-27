|
|
John Walter Cherry
John Walter Cherry passed into Eternity on January 23, 2020 in Alamogordo, New Mexico at the age of 91.
He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Cherry and Kendal Cherry Beasley, along with his long-time companion Patricia Coburn, three grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
John was born in Winnsboro, Texas and is a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from a long career with Mountain Bell in El Paso.
A service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 1 at New Heart Cowboy Church in Alamogordo. All are welcome to attend and celebrate John's life. Condolences may be sent to Kimberly Cherry, 8232 E. Northland Dr., Scottsdale, AZ 85251, or to Pat Coburn, 3003 15th St., Alamogordo, NM 88310. Flowers or memorial donations can be sent to the church.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020