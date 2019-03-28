|
In Loving Memory of
John Wesley Zarsky
August 22, 1990 - March 27, 2010
The moment that you passed
Our hearts were torn in two
One side filled with heartache
The other died with you.
We often lie awake at night
When the world is fast asleep
And take a walk down memory lane
With tears upon our cheeks.
Remembering you is easy
We do it every day
But missing you is heartache
That never goes away.
We hold you tightly within our Hearts
And there you will remain
Until the joyous day arrives
That we will meet again!
Missing You.
Mom, Jackie, Hailynn, Ma and the rest of the family.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 28, 2019
