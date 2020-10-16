Johnnie Fillmore Jamison
El Paso - Johnnie Fillmore Jamison, age 63, of El Paso, Texas passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Johnnie was born December 16, 1956 in Sunnyslope, Arizona to Fannie Jamison and O.D. Jamison Sr.
Our family lost an amazing man. Johnnie Jamison, was a lot of things to a lot of people: a husband; a father, a grandfather, a son, a brother, and a great friend to so many throughout his 63 years of life. While his time on Earth was too short, his impact on the lives he touched will be forever lasting. His passing was a devastating loss to our family, the horse racing and rodeo community, and to all the people his love and friendship have touched throughout the years. Our hearts hurt like they have never hurt before however we will finish strong as he would want us to.
Johnnie is survived by his wife, Kimber; son Dr. J. Weston Jamison; son Wacey Jamison; son Waco Jamison; and son Wryder Butch Jamison; mother Fannie Jamison; sister Linda Alexander (Fred); sister Judy Highfill (Flaco); brother O.D. Jamison Jr. (Kelly); brother Stephen Ray Jamison (Rachelle); granddaughter Justice Sparks and granddaughter Wysh Jamison.
Johnnie was preceded in death by father O.D. Jamison Sr.; brother Jimmie Jamison.
A Celebration of Life will be held later at Sunland Park Race Track. Inurnment will also be held at a later date.
