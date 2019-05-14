Johnny L. Navarro



El Paso - Johnny L. Navarro, 90, of El Paso, Texas passed away May 11, 2019.



Born August 4, 1928 to Hijinio and Inez L. Navarro in Coahoma, Texas. As a young boy, Johnny had a love for music and started his own Orchestra at the age of 13. He later started a band by the name of Friday's Child which was popular throughout Texas and New Mexico. Johnny enlisted into the U.S. Army in 1946 during World War II serving with the 279th Infantry. He is a veteran of the Korean War earning the Army Occ Medal (Japan), Korean Service Medal with 1 Bronze Camp Star, Combat Infantryman Badge, and United Nations Service Medal. He then married Alicia Vasquez April 26, 1953 and began his career as a civil service worker for White Sands and Fort Bliss, retiring after 33 years. During this time, he also served in the U.S. Navy Reserve for 4 years.



Johnny will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 66 years, Alicia and his children, Hector, Carlos, Ruben, Imelda (Ismael), Vickie, George (MaryAnn), Javier, Belinda (Richard). Johnny will be survived by his 13 grandchildren, Nadine, Valerie, Desiree, Adrian, Candace, Johnny Ray, Giovanni, Mandy, Anthony, Nathaniel, Tiffanie, Joseph, Ginette and 13 great grandchildren, Briana, Christie, DeAnna, Jazzlyn, Frank Jr., Ethan, Marco, Mallory, Elijah, Love, Honey, Emberlynn, and Julian. He is also survived by 1 of 14 siblings Pete Navarro.



Visitation will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 5-9pm with a vigil at 7pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 at 12pm at San Antonio Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking to make donations to St. Jude in Johnny L. Navarro's name. Published in El Paso Times on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary