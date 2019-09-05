|
|
Johnny O. Benitez
El Paso - Johnny O. Benitez born November 17, 1949 to Oswaldo and Elia Benitez passed away on August 21, 2019. A lifelong resident of El Paso, Johnny graduated Cathedral High School where he earned All-State Honors as a half back. After graduation, Johnny became a professional Handball player into his early 30s. He was a hard worker and proud employee of Mike Garcia Merchant Security for 20 plus years. Johnny was a kind and generous person who enjoyed life to the fullest and was loved by all. He is survived by his wife Irma Benitez, his daughter Dania Grizzard, son Damian Lopez and grandchildren Damian and Alexandria Lopez. As well as his sisters, Dr. Patricia Monardes, Theresa Sainz, Cynthia Manning, and along with many nieces and nephews. A church service will be held on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at Cristo Rey Catholic Church on 8011 Williamette Ave, El Paso, TX 79907 at 11 o'clock a.m.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 5, 2019