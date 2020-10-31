1/1
Johnny P. Pennington Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnny P. Pennington Jr.

Johnny P. Pennington Jr. owner of J.P. Cattle Company, John's Country Chevrolet, later an agent with Farmers Insurance Group and long time El Paso resident died Tuesday October 27th, 2020. He was 72 and at the time of his death lived a happy retired life with his beloved wife Robin in Ruidoso, NM. They were married for 47 years and worked together as partners for several of those years.

Johnny was a member of the El Paso Sheriff's Posse. He was a great friend to so many people and always had a huge smile on his face. He loved hosting hunting trips, playing tennis with friends and took tremendous joy in helping others. He loved being outdoors and spending time with his family and horses.

Johnny was a United States Marine and veteran of the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his wife Robin Pennington, his daughter Angel Pennington, his sons J.P. and Jordan. His brother Kurt Pennington, his sister Paige Pennington and three grandchildren( Miabella, Savannah and Maddison). Johnny is preceded in death by his Father John Pennington Sr, mother Gene Ebert and his daughter Ashley Brooke Pennington.

A memorial will be held following Johnny's birthday on Memorial Day Weekend 2021 in his beloved home town of Miami, Texas.

Memorial contributions may be made to Johnny's favorite charity

http://www.carcinc.org/




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved