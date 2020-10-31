Johnny P. Pennington Jr.Johnny P. Pennington Jr. owner of J.P. Cattle Company, John's Country Chevrolet, later an agent with Farmers Insurance Group and long time El Paso resident died Tuesday October 27th, 2020. He was 72 and at the time of his death lived a happy retired life with his beloved wife Robin in Ruidoso, NM. They were married for 47 years and worked together as partners for several of those years.Johnny was a member of the El Paso Sheriff's Posse. He was a great friend to so many people and always had a huge smile on his face. He loved hosting hunting trips, playing tennis with friends and took tremendous joy in helping others. He loved being outdoors and spending time with his family and horses.Johnny was a United States Marine and veteran of the Vietnam War.Survivors include his wife Robin Pennington, his daughter Angel Pennington, his sons J.P. and Jordan. His brother Kurt Pennington, his sister Paige Pennington and three grandchildren( Miabella, Savannah and Maddison). Johnny is preceded in death by his Father John Pennington Sr, mother Gene Ebert and his daughter Ashley Brooke Pennington.A memorial will be held following Johnny's birthday on Memorial Day Weekend 2021 in his beloved home town of Miami, Texas.Memorial contributions may be made to Johnny's favorite charity