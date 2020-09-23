Johnny Telles
El Paso - J.T. Johnny Telles, age 57, entered eternal rest on September 18, 2020. He was born in El Paso, Texas on December 14, 1962, but made Clint, Texas his home.
He is preceded in death by his parents
Julio and Josefa
Telles. He is survived by his loving daughter,
Juliandra Telles and his six siblings, Patsy Anaya, Julio Telles, David Telles, Jimmy Telles, Priscilla Telles, and George Telles.
Johnny was iconic, and was the most hard-working, fearless, and kind-hearted man to say the least.
He will be dearly missed by all of his family and indefinite number of friends.
Visitation will be on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Homes (9521 N. Loop Dr.).
A Chapel service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., also at Sunset Funeral Homes. Services are entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Americas. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net