Johnny Telles
1962 - 2020
Johnny Telles

El Paso - J.T. Johnny Telles, age 57, entered eternal rest on September 18, 2020. He was born in El Paso, Texas on December 14, 1962, but made Clint, Texas his home.

He is preceded in death by his parents

Julio and Josefa

Telles. He is survived by his loving daughter,

Juliandra Telles and his six siblings, Patsy Anaya, Julio Telles, David Telles, Jimmy Telles, Priscilla Telles, and George Telles.

Johnny was iconic, and was the most hard-working, fearless, and kind-hearted man to say the least.

He will be dearly missed by all of his family and indefinite number of friends.

Visitation will be on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Homes (9521 N. Loop Dr.).

A Chapel service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., also at Sunset Funeral Homes. Services are entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Americas. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net






Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
SEP
25
Rosary
06:30 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
SEP
26
Service
10:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
(915) 858-4408
Memories & Condolences
September 22, 2020
Primo, I'm so heart broken I wish it was just a nightmare.... but yes I know you are in a much better place!
You really knew how to turn a frown upside, your crazy jokes, comments and remarks. I am sure going to miss your craziness!
Rest in Paradise cuzz... Now you can ride high! Love you primo!
Christine Duran
Family
