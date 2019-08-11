|
|
David Johnson
El Paso Texas -
David Alvah Johnson, Saturday August 03, 2019, 63. Resident of El Paso, Texas. David was a beloved and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a hardworking and very loved man and brother. A man who always had a smile and laughter in his voice. David was a graduate of Burges High school class of 1975 and was an employee of Texas Lightening. David was preceded in death by his parents, George and Trudie Johnson. He is survived by his wife Kathleen Johnson, by his children Wayne Scott, Stephanie Melendez, Krystal Alvord, and Kimberly Johnson, and his grandchildren Kaitlyn-Rose Melendez, Julianna Melendez, Wyatt and Madilyn Baca. David is survived by his siblings Jennifer Mitchell, Diane Clegg, and Bill Johnson. David's viewing will be held at Martin Funeral Home East 1460 George Dieter El Paso Tx. 79936 from 5PM-9PM with Prayer service at 7PM by Monsignor Arturo Banuelas; followed by his Celebration of Life at 8PM at the Eden Event Venue. All are welcome.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 11, 2019