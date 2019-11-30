Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home - West
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX
El Paso - Jon Michael Daeuble entered into the hands of his Lord on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the age of 74. Lifelong resident of El Paso, Texas attending El Paso High School then later attending The University of Texas at El Paso. He was a loving son, father and will be greatly missed. Jon is preceded in death by his beloved father Louis Daeuble. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving mother Margaret B. Daeuble and his beloved son Michael Louis Daeuble. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, December 07, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home - West. Please Visit our online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
