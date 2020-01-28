|
Jonah McLeod
El Paso - Sergeant Jonah McLeod Sr. age 98 died peacefully at University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas on January 24th, 2020. A World War II veteran—serving in the force liberating the Philippines—and veteran of the Korean Conflict, he served 20 years in the Army, with the 82nd Airborne in North Carolina and lastly with the 226 Aerial Surveillance and Attack Battalion at Ft. Bliss, Texas. Jonah was born November 16th, 1921 in Brooklyn, Mississippi. His mother was a descendant of a freed slave and his father a Scotch-Irish sawmill owner and county sheriff. He survived the Great Depression and when America was drawn into World War II he enlisted at the age of 19. While stationed in the Philippines he met his future wife Trinidad, who preceded him in death by 14 years. Upon retiring he settled in El Paso Texas and worked at Asarco as a large machine mechanic. He is survived by his second wife Anita and three daughters: Yvonne, Cora, and Ida; two sons: Jonah Jr and Danny, and grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Monday, February 3rd from 5 pm to 9 pm at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue, with Rosary at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, February 4th at 9:30 am at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery with full military honors.
