Jonathan Erik RoblesEl Paso - Jonathan was born on July 4th, 1991 to Adriana Geiger and Rosendo Robles Jr. After graduating from Franklin High School, he earned an Associate of Arts in General Studies from El Paso Community College in 2013 then a Bachelor of Arts in Digital Media Production from the University of Texas at El Paso in 2018. His passions included the humane treatment of animals, writing, drawing, photography, and video production. His dream was to improve his art, learn animation, join a studio and develop stories and cartoons that reach the hearts of children just like the cartoons that reached out to him as a child. Jonathan was a kind hearted and considerate young man and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.Jonathan is survived by his parents, his brother Joshua, his sister Nicole, and grandparents Rosendo and Rosa Robles.An open memorial is scheduled for Friday, July 17th from 10:00 am to Noon at San Jose Funeral Home located at 601 S Virginia St, El Paso, TX 79901. Current mandates allow for only 35 attendees at one time.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Humane Society of El Paso. (866-MY-FRIEND) (donorcare@humanesociety.org)For information please call 915-532-1856