Jonathan Ray SanchezJonathan Ray SanchezMarch 1, 1995 - July 14, 2020Our beloved Jonathan Ray Sanchez, 25, born in El Paso, Texas to John and Edna Sanchez passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He had a strong connection to his Catholic faith, and was a creative young man who loved all the arts and beauty of the world. Jonathan graduated with his Associates in Art and a Minor in Business Administration from Valle Verde Early College. He received many awards for his photography and art work. He was expected to receive his Cosmetology License in September 2020 from Vogue College of Cosmetology in San Antonio, Texas where he resided. Jonathan was best known for his quick wit, contagious laugh and positive energy he put out into the world. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Art Sanchez and Norma De la Cruz and Ricardo and Elva Carrera. He is survived by his parents, husband Javier Changuin, brother John Jr., sisters Stephanie Herrera and Ashley Estrada and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East on 10950 PellicanoDr.