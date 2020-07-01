1/1
Jonathan Xavier "Sleepy" Ortega
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonathan Xavier "Sleepy" Ortega

El Paso - Jonathan Xavier Ortega (Sleepy) passed away in Florida but he was a Texas man. He loved Houston, Texas and had every intention of returning to Texas. He was born in El Paso, Texas and will be buried there, where his grandparents (Juan Ortega, Julieta Ortega and Tomas Ramirez) were laid to rest. He loved his grandparents and they loved him. He was preceded in death by his uncles Joe Ortega and Tomas Ramirez Jr. He is survived by his parents Javier and Susana Ortega, brother Joel A. Ortega and countless of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. In his life he enjoyed skateboarding, folk style wrestling, cars and later cooking. His desire was to open an eatery. We will always love you and look forward to the time when we meet again in the after-life, you simply started your heaven bound journey earlier than expected. Visitation will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Funeral service will be Friday, July 3, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral service
09:15 AM
San Jose Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
San Jose Funeral Home
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved