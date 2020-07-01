Jonathan Xavier "Sleepy" OrtegaEl Paso - Jonathan Xavier Ortega (Sleepy) passed away in Florida but he was a Texas man. He loved Houston, Texas and had every intention of returning to Texas. He was born in El Paso, Texas and will be buried there, where his grandparents (Juan Ortega, Julieta Ortega and Tomas Ramirez) were laid to rest. He loved his grandparents and they loved him. He was preceded in death by his uncles Joe Ortega and Tomas Ramirez Jr. He is survived by his parents Javier and Susana Ortega, brother Joel A. Ortega and countless of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. In his life he enjoyed skateboarding, folk style wrestling, cars and later cooking. His desire was to open an eatery. We will always love you and look forward to the time when we meet again in the after-life, you simply started your heaven bound journey earlier than expected. Visitation will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Funeral service will be Friday, July 3, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.