Jorge Alfredo SantosEl Paso - It's with great mixed feelings that we let you know that on (6/20/20) at about noon, our Dad, Jorge Alfredo Santos passed away. We are so sorry to see him go but past illnesses and his age, 98, finally claimed him.Our Dad was a lifelong resident of El Paso (except for his military service). He joined the US Army while still in high school. As a young boy he attended AOY school. He joined the Army shortly after the Pearl Harbor attack and when his training completed, he spent the rest of his time in the service fighting in New Guinea. He was trained as an "amphibious Ranger". He was always very proud to have been known as a "SHELLBACK".Our Dad was preceded in death by the 'love of his life' Carmen Rivera Santos his wife of 78 years (our Mom). He is survived by four children (George, Eddie, Danny and Terri). He is also survived by nine grandchildren, 18 great- grandchildren and one great great- grandson. He was also preceded in death by his sister Maria Luisa and brother Carlos.Our Dad was a hard-working family man. He valued principle, honesty, compassion, and love.Funeral arrangements will be provided by Martin Funeral Home Central and the Veterans Administration. Due to the current state of the virus situation and safety concerns there will be no viewing or other group events. Our Dad will be buried at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery.We would like to express our thanks and gratitude for the very considerate care provided by the staff at the Ambrosio Guillen Veterans Home and Hospice Care of El Paso.