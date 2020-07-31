1/1
Jorge Estrada
{ "" }
Jorge Estrada

El Paso - Jorge Estrada, 68, passed away Wednesday on July 29, 2020 in El Paso, Tx. He was preceded in death by his stepson Hector Portillo and is survived by his wife Yolanda Estrada. His 2 children, George Arturo Estrada(Susana)son, Michelle Beatriz Hernandez(Rene)daughter. 6 beautiful grandchildren, Amber Hernandez, Emily Estrada, Mia Estrada, Aaron Hernandez, Matthew Estrada, Hector Portillo. He will be missed as a loving husband, father, and especially a loving grandpa. His first granddaughter Amber called him by (Papabear). From that day on he was known as Papabear by all his grandchildren. He will never be forgotten as their Papabear. He was also known as a big sports fan and especially the love for his Dallas Cowboys and Utep Miners. May he Rest In Peace.






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
