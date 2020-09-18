Jorge (George) Guillermo Almada



Ontario - Jorge (George) Guillermo Almada, died on September 9, 2020 at the age of 67 in Ontario, California. George was a native son of El Paso and graduated from Austin High in 1971. George was a loving son, brother, uncle, father, and husband and had a positive, lasting impact on every life that he came in contact with his infectious laugh and smile. George was deeply grounded in his faith and love of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was fortunate enough to spread the Word of God and teach guitar to children during his mission trip to Sudan, Africa. George was always positive and always happy, and loved his Cowboys, Lakers, and Dodgers. Although he will be missed by all who loved him, we are grateful to know that he lived a full life in the service to our Lord. George is survived by his wife Mia Almada, stepdaughters Sadie and Sarah Rojas and Bridgette Trujillo; daughter, Lisa Almada and granddaughter Scarlette Belle Green; step son Robert Garcia and grandson Drew Garcia; mother Paz Reveles Almada and father Jorge Almada; sister Laura Truhill-Ruffin (Mike Ruffin), brothers Ricardo, Antonio (Donna Almada), Jesus (Julie Almada), and Gabriel (Irene Barron) Almada; and several nieces and nephews.









