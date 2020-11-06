Jorge Luis Murillo IIIEl Paso - Our loving son, Jorge Luis Murillo III, age 13, passed away on October 30, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his parents, Jorge Luis Murillo Jr. and Pearl Levario-Murillo; brothers, Anthony, Michael, and Isiah Murillo; his sister Isabella Murillo; grandparents, Tina Angel, Jorge Luis Sr., (paternal) and Martha and Jorge Levario Sr.+ (maternal); and his dog Jack Daniels. Celebration of Life will be November 6, 2020 at the Majestic Hall, 1721 Saul Kleinfeld Suite D and E, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Viewing with the family will be Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Sun Jose Funeral Homes at 10950 Pellicano, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A private burial service will be held at a later date at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. He leaves behind his babies aka siblings, that he loved and cared for so much. One of his goals that he fought so hard for was to get back home to them, and made it home to live his last days with them by his side. They are always on his mind and would brighten up his day. He was the best big brother just so loving, caring, patient, and was always there for them when they needed him, he never complained and would help them the best he could. He had a loving attitude that spread to anyone he ever meet. He loved his momma, daddy, babies, video games, the color orange and if you knew him best cows! Last but not least he had a smile that was contagious and a heart of gold. #TEAMGEORGIEFOREVER