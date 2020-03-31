|
Jorge Ramon Vargas
El Paso - Jorge Ramon Vargas of El Paso, Texas, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home after a brief illness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of El Paso. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Jorge was born on August 15, 1927, in Guadalajara, Mexico, to Dr. and Mrs. Francisco G. Vargas. They moved to El Paso when he was three. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1944 and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mining Engineering from the College of Mines and Metallurgy (now UTEP) in 1949. He joined the US Army in November, 1950, as an engineer in the 2nd Engineer Co. He served as a Corporal in the Korean War and was awarded the Korean Service Medal with two bronze service stars and the UN Service Medal. On January 21, 1955, he married Alicia Alarcon of San Elizario, Texas, and they were married for 62 years. He received his Master of Science degree from UT El Paso in 1971. Jorge was a licensed engineer with the Texas Board of Engineers and became the Director of Engineering and the Assistant Director of Public Works for the City of El Paso. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and was an usher there for many years. He was also a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
He loved traveling around the world with his beloved wife Alice, he loved learning new languages, playing poker with his buddies, and he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Jorge is survived by his three children, Norma Vargas, Jorge Vargas, Jr. (Yolanda), and Victor Vargas; his two grandchildren Beth Vargas (Josh Kent), and P. Trevor Vargas; two sisters Elvira Ortiz (Rudy - deceased), and Guadalupe Casillas (Salvador), and two brothers, Francisco, Jr., (Bertha), Luis M. (Carmen), and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alicia Alarcon Vargas, his parents, Francisco Gonzales Vargas, M.D., and Soledad (Chole) Camarena Vargas.
The family would like to thank his caregivers, Diana and Elizabeth for their loving care during the last several years of his life.
His was a life well lived.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020