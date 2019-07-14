|
|
Jorge Ramos
El Paso - A Loving husband, proud marine, and devoted father, Jorge Ramos is survived by his wife, Janet E. Ramos his four children Yvonne Jones, David Ramos, Lisa Thomas, and Jennifer Ramos. He was a grandfather of 10 grandchildren with 19 Great grandchildren.
Born in El Paso Tx, on April 18, 1951, he was a spry young man with a thirst for adventure. He joined the Marine Corps where he served as Senior Non-Commissioned Officer In-Charge earning the Navy Achievement for his work with the R-5 Refueler Project for Transportation Squadron 34 - his proudest moment in service. When he retired from the Marine Corps, he transitioned to work as a mechanic and service writer for the City of El Paso, ultimately retiring after 24 years to begin his Stained-glass hobby.
Jorge was also one of the charter member of the Marines Motorcycle Club where he became involved with his community and strived to make a difference in the lives of everyone he met. He ultimately retired due to his ailing health. In his later years, he began to focus on family and home, tending to his adopted kittens and working on his motorcycle. Though Jorge fought hard, he ultimately lost his battle with cancer. Taken from his family and friends too soon, he will be profoundly missed by everyone he ever knew. Memorial services will begin at 10:00am 16 July, 2019 at Hillcrest Funeral Home - West, 5054 Doniphan Dr. El Paso Tx, 79932 - Eulogy to begin at 11:30am with Graveside service to follow at 1:30pm at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on July 14, 2019