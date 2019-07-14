Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 587-0202
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jorge Ramos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jorge Ramos


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jorge Ramos Obituary
Jorge Ramos

El Paso - A Loving husband, proud marine, and devoted father, Jorge Ramos is survived by his wife, Janet E. Ramos his four children Yvonne Jones, David Ramos, Lisa Thomas, and Jennifer Ramos. He was a grandfather of 10 grandchildren with 19 Great grandchildren.

Born in El Paso Tx, on April 18, 1951, he was a spry young man with a thirst for adventure. He joined the Marine Corps where he served as Senior Non-Commissioned Officer In-Charge earning the Navy Achievement for his work with the R-5 Refueler Project for Transportation Squadron 34 - his proudest moment in service. When he retired from the Marine Corps, he transitioned to work as a mechanic and service writer for the City of El Paso, ultimately retiring after 24 years to begin his Stained-glass hobby.

Jorge was also one of the charter member of the Marines Motorcycle Club where he became involved with his community and strived to make a difference in the lives of everyone he met. He ultimately retired due to his ailing health. In his later years, he began to focus on family and home, tending to his adopted kittens and working on his motorcycle. Though Jorge fought hard, he ultimately lost his battle with cancer. Taken from his family and friends too soon, he will be profoundly missed by everyone he ever knew. Memorial services will begin at 10:00am 16 July, 2019 at Hillcrest Funeral Home - West, 5054 Doniphan Dr. El Paso Tx, 79932 - Eulogy to begin at 11:30am with Graveside service to follow at 1:30pm at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now