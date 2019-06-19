|
Jose A. Alarcon
El Paso - Jose A. Alarcon, 89, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. He was a longtime resident of El Paso, TX and a USMC Korean War veteran. Jose was preceded in death by his siblings, Samuel, Gilberto, Gustavo, Aurora, Adelina, Alicia, Luz and Teresa and is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Emma; sons, Ruben, Raul, Severo and Armando Alarcon; daughters, Rachel Dominguez, Rose Marie Gonzalez and Ercelia Placencia, 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Visitation for Jose will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be Friday, June 21st at 9:15 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church with interment to follow in Fort Bliss National Cemetery with military honors at 11:00 a.m. (west shelter). Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915)598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times on June 19, 2019