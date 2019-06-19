Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina
Vigil
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:15 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Interment
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Alarcon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose A. Alarcon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jose A. Alarcon Obituary
Jose A. Alarcon

El Paso - Jose A. Alarcon, 89, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. He was a longtime resident of El Paso, TX and a USMC Korean War veteran. Jose was preceded in death by his siblings, Samuel, Gilberto, Gustavo, Aurora, Adelina, Alicia, Luz and Teresa and is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Emma; sons, Ruben, Raul, Severo and Armando Alarcon; daughters, Rachel Dominguez, Rose Marie Gonzalez and Ercelia Placencia, 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Visitation for Jose will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be Friday, June 21st at 9:15 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church with interment to follow in Fort Bliss National Cemetery with military honors at 11:00 a.m. (west shelter). Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915)598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home
Download Now