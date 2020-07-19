Jose A. RoldanEl Paso - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Jose Roldan on July 16, 2020, at the age of 76. He was a loving husband, incredible father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend to all whose lives he touched. Jose was an employee of Tony Lama for 35 years and after his retirement volunteered at Del Sol Medical Center for 11 years. He loved his family and instilled strong values in his sons that served them well. Jose is survived by his wife of 51 years, Blanca, his son Javier and his wife Priscilla, their daughters Kaitlyn and Lily; his daughter- in-law Julie, her children Damian and Annelise, and great grandson Jayce. He is survived by his sisters Soledad Rodriguez and Maria Garcia. Jose was predeceased by his son Jose Arturo (Joe). He will clearly be missed, never forgotten and forever will remain in our hearts. We may feel we have lost a man we all loved but the truth is we have gained an Angel we know. Rest in Peace "Pops" you truly were a great man who touched many lives.A Funeral Service in memory of Jose will be held on July 22, 2020 at 10:30 am at Sunset Funeral Homes-East, 750 N. Carolina, followed by Graveside Service at 12:00 pm at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 401 S. Zaragoza Rd.