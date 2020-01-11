Services
Jose A. Velasquez Obituary
Jose A. Velasquez

El Paso - Jose A. Velasquez Entered into the hand of his lord on Monday, January 06, 2020 at the age of 82. He was a loving son, husband, father and will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his loving parents' father Hinio Velasquez, mother Rebecca Cortez beloved wife Nancy Velasquez and loving step-son James Sterling. Jose leaves behind to cherish his memory step-son David Sterling and step-daughter Wanda Patsen.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
