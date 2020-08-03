1/1
Jose Acosta
Jose Acosta

El Paso, Texas - Beloved brother and son, Jose Acosta, passed away on July 29, 2020 at the age of 50. A graduate of El Paso High and lifelong resident of Sunset Heights, Jose will always be remembered in our hearts. He is survived by his mother Amalia and sisters Elvia and Sofia. He was preceded in death by his sister Gracie.

Visitation will be from 5:00-9:00pm Thursday, August 6, at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana with Rosary at 7pm. Liturgical service will be Friday, August 7, at 10:00am at Funeraria Del Angel Central with burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Due to current Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, services will be limited. (Rosary may be viewed Livestream at facebook.com/fdacentral)






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
AUG
6
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central -- (Rosary may be viewed Livestream at facebook.com/fdacentral )
AUG
7
Service
10:00 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
