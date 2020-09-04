Jose Alejandro TrujilloEl Paso, Texas - Jose Alejandro Trujillo, also known as "Joe", passed away August 25, 2020. Memorial service will be held at 10am Tuesday, September 8, at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. followed by inurnment in Evergreen Alameda Cemetery.Joe was born March 18, 1946 in Mexico, son of Alejo and Aurora Mancha Trujillo. He is survived by his loving wife Carmen Trujillo, sons Jose Alejandro Trujillo Jr. and wife Lisa Trujillo; Jorge Trujillo and wife Pat Nieto; granddaughters Valerie Trujillo Perez and husband Ricardo Perez; Alejandra Trujillo and great grandson Elias Perez. He also leaves his brothers Lencho Trujillo, Lalo and wife Terry Trujillo, Ruben and wife Mary Trujillo; his sisters Rosa and husband Mario Correa, Delia and husband Rudy Costales; extended family and friends.The family would like to thank Dr. Luis Rivera Crespo for his dedication and compassion.