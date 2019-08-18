|
Jose Alva
El Paso - Jose Alva entered the gates of his heavenly home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born and raised in El Paso and was a graduate of El Paso High School. He served his country by joining the United States Army and was a Veteran of the Korean War. He was an employee of the El Paso Gas Company and retired after 45 years of service. He is preceded in death by his parents Sabina Medina and Salvador Alva and his loving wife Luz Alva. He is survived by his son; Richard Baron Alva, granddaughter; Lauren Gardea and his siblings; Ruben, Arturo and Salvador Alva, sisters; Raquel Sanchez and Gloria Pullmen. Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00pm on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Mass will begin at 9:30am on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 4805 Byron Street. Committal Service to follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 11:00am. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 18, 2019