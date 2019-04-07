|
Jose Andres Talavera
El Paso - Jose Andres Talavera, 69, passed away April 4, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Anthony, NM. He served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years and served a Tour in Vietnam. He is survived by his brothers, Silvestre and Cruz Talavera. Survivors also include 1 niece, 4 nephews, 4 great-nieces and 1 great-nephew. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Anthony, NM., with the Vigil at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Interment at a later date at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 7, 2019