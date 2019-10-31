Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
8:30 AM
Cristo Rey Monastery
145 North Cotton Street
El Paso, TX
Jose Angel Andow Sr.


1921 - 2019
Jose Angel Andow Sr. Obituary
Jose Angel Andow Sr.

El Paso - Jose Andow, Sr. 8 /2 /1921 - 10/28 /2019

Jose Angel Andow Sr, born in El Paso, Texas on August 2, 1921, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019 during a family recital of the Holy Rosary. He, now joins his bride of 70 years, Hortencia Andow in heaven. Together, they operated a successful photography studio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlos and Glafira Andow and brothers Paul, Henry, Angel and sister Stella.

Surviving are daughters, Graciela, Alicia (Norberto), Maria Teresa (Sergio) and son Jose Jr(Guadalupe).

Surviving siblings are Fernando and Rosalie, six grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Jose Andow went to work in 1935 at Casasola Studio. He earned national merits for his work in photography and one of his works was requested to be on permanent loan to the United Nations traveling photography exhibit of "Contemporary Man".

Andow was a very proud veteran of WWII and volunteered at the Veterans Administration Clinic. He was also honored with other WWII veterans, as parade marshals of the 2017 Sun Carnival Parade.

Services will be directed by Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave, El Paso, Texas 79903. Rosary will be Sunday November 3, 2019 at 7:00 pm.

Funeral Mass will be held on Monday November 4, 8:30 am at Cristo Rey Monastery, 145 North Cotton Street, El Paso, Texas. Internment following at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.

Pall bearer will be Jose Alberto Andow, Jose Andow, Jr., Norberto Ponce, Norberto Angel Ponce, Rene Acuna, Sergio Cossio.

In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask donations be made to:

Cristo Rey Monastery

Or

Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso PO Box 14017 Las Cruces, New Mexico 88013
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
