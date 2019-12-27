|
|
Jose Angel Guereque
El Paso - Jose Angel Guereque 37 of El Paso, Texas, passed Wednesday morning, December 25, 2019. Angel was preceded in death by his father Marcelo Guereque Jr. +, sister, Cynthia Guereque +. He is survived by his loving mother Romelia R. Guereque, son, Christopher Anthony Guereque, and daughter, Analissa Guereque, sister, Liza Guereque, and Angelica Martinez, and brothers, Marcelo Guereque III and Arturo Martinez Jr.
Visitation for Jose Angel Guereque will be on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00 pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home - 1060 North Carolina Drive, El Paso, TX.
Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, December 31 at 10:00 am at Our lady Of The Valley Catholic Church, 8600 Winchester Rd., El Paso, TX 79907. Interment to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019