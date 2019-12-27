Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
Vigil
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Our lady Of The Valley Catholic Church
8600 Winchester Rd.
El Paso, TX
Jose Angel Guereque Obituary
Jose Angel Guereque

El Paso - Jose Angel Guereque 37 of El Paso, Texas, passed Wednesday morning, December 25, 2019. Angel was preceded in death by his father Marcelo Guereque Jr. +, sister, Cynthia Guereque +. He is survived by his loving mother Romelia R. Guereque, son, Christopher Anthony Guereque, and daughter, Analissa Guereque, sister, Liza Guereque, and Angelica Martinez, and brothers, Marcelo Guereque III and Arturo Martinez Jr.

Visitation for Jose Angel Guereque will be on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00 pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home - 1060 North Carolina Drive, El Paso, TX.

Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, December 31 at 10:00 am at Our lady Of The Valley Catholic Church, 8600 Winchester Rd., El Paso, TX 79907. Interment to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
