Jose Angel Lepe
Chicago, IL - Jose Angel Lepe, 20, was born August 18, 1998 and passed away April 29, 2019, in Chicago, IL. He went to El Paso High school where was a member of the football and basketball team. Angel loved to dance and loved to spend time with his family and friends. He also played college football at Concordia University and was very caring and loving to everyone around him. He will be greatly missed. Angel is survived by his mother, Yanet Alma Lepe, father Jose Gustavo Lepe, sister, Jaqueline Lepe, brothers, Gustavo and Victor Adam Lepe. Visitation will be Monday, May 13, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M at Perches Funeral Home West, 6111 S. Desert Blvd. Funeral service will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at The Church of Christ, 3101 Montana Ave. Interment at Evergreen East Cemetery. Services Entrusted to Perches funeral Home West.
Published in El Paso Times on May 12, 2019