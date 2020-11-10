Jose Antonio Gonzalez Cobos



October 31, 1957 -



October 23, 2020



Jose Antonio "Tony" born in El Paso, Texas went to join our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 23, 2020 at the age of 63. He was preceded by his mother Susana Cobos. He is survived by his loving wife Rosaelena Gonzalez, his step son Marco Antonio, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues. Jose Antonio proudly and honorably served his country in the USA Coast Guard. He retired from a USA Fortune 500 Company after 30 years of service as a Quality Control Specialist. Thank you my dear husband, my love and best friend for your love and dedication to me, my son and my mother. You will live on in my soul till the Lord God Almighty calls me home where I pray we and our loved ones live in God's Presence and Glory for eternity.



Jose Antonio's body will be laid to rest at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, El Paso, Texas. Funeral services arranged by Perches Funeral Home on Joe Battle Blvd., El Paso, Texas Nov. 11th, 2020 4:00pm to 8:00pm (vigil at 6:00pm).









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store