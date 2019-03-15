|
|
Jose Antonio Macias (Billy)
El Paso - In loving memory of Jose Antonio Macias (Billy), who passed away, surrounded by his family, on March 2, 2019 at 81 years of age.
Billy is survived by his wife of 49 years, Catalina Macias, his daughter Yvette Macias, his sons Michael Macias and William Macias, his brother Raul Macias, his grandchildren Marissa Macias, Alexandria Ybarra, William Macias, and Corianna Ybarra, and many loving extended family members.
Billy was born May 16, 1937, in El Paso Texas, to Carolina and Jose Macias. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1955, and followed his father's footsteps into the upholstery business. He was the co-owner of Rainshine Fabrics, and later Macias Fabrics for over 45 years. He enjoyed being self employed and thrived on talking to various people throughout his day. He was known for his unique and healthy sense of humor, and a joke and ready smile were never far from his lips. He was an avid automobile enthusiast, and even built his own sports car from the ground up. Billy valued his family and business above all else, and made it a point to spend significant amounts of time with both throughout his life.
A celebration of life service will be held on March 16, 2019 at St Pius X Church, located at 1050 N Clark Dr, El Paso, TX 79905. Funeral services will include a Rosary at 11:30am, a Mass at 12pm, and a Memorial Service, in lieu of burial, will be held immediately after, at St Pius Hall. For those wishing to send flowers, they can be sent to 10515 Lakewood Ave, El Paso TX 79925.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 15, 2019