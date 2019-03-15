Services
Perches East Funeral Home - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
(915) 849-8185
Rosary
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St Pius X Church
1050 N Clark Dr
El Paso, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St Pius X Church
1050 N Clark Dr
El Paso, TX
View Map
Memorial service
Following Services
St Pius Hall
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Macias
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Antonio (Billy) Macias


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jose Antonio (Billy) Macias Obituary
Jose Antonio Macias (Billy)

El Paso - In loving memory of Jose Antonio Macias (Billy), who passed away, surrounded by his family, on March 2, 2019 at 81 years of age.

Billy is survived by his wife of 49 years, Catalina Macias, his daughter Yvette Macias, his sons Michael Macias and William Macias, his brother Raul Macias, his grandchildren Marissa Macias, Alexandria Ybarra, William Macias, and Corianna Ybarra, and many loving extended family members.

Billy was born May 16, 1937, in El Paso Texas, to Carolina and Jose Macias. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1955, and followed his father's footsteps into the upholstery business. He was the co-owner of Rainshine Fabrics, and later Macias Fabrics for over 45 years. He enjoyed being self employed and thrived on talking to various people throughout his day. He was known for his unique and healthy sense of humor, and a joke and ready smile were never far from his lips. He was an avid automobile enthusiast, and even built his own sports car from the ground up. Billy valued his family and business above all else, and made it a point to spend significant amounts of time with both throughout his life.

A celebration of life service will be held on March 16, 2019 at St Pius X Church, located at 1050 N Clark Dr, El Paso, TX 79905. Funeral services will include a Rosary at 11:30am, a Mass at 12pm, and a Memorial Service, in lieu of burial, will be held immediately after, at St Pius Hall. For those wishing to send flowers, they can be sent to 10515 Lakewood Ave, El Paso TX 79925.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now