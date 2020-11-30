1/1
Jose Antonio Martinez

El Paso, Texas - Jose Antonio "Tony" Martinez passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the age of 95. He was a long time resident of El Paso, born February 16, 1925 in Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico to parents Manual Martinez and Josefina Avila. Tony was an avid swimmer beginning in Rio Nazas to the pools of El Paso. Tony was an exceptional man who devoted over 34 years of his life to his employment with the Federal Aviation Administration. Tony is preceded in death by his loving wife Maria De Jesus Covarrubias. He and Maria were married over 50 years. Tony is survived by his beloved children Georgina Grady, Marco Antonio Martinez and Claudia Moore; 8 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren. The Lord blessed us with a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. The beautiful memories he left behind we will treasure greatly. We pray you rest peacefully in Heaven. We love you and will miss you dearly.

We're saddened that during these unprecedented times, we are all unable to gather in celebration of his life.






Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
