Jose Apodaca
El Paso - Jose Apodaca, born September 9, 1971 and passed away March 24, 2019. He was a Lifelong resident of El Paso, TX, and was a truck driver for Bengal Trucking for the last 11 years. Jose was an excellent husband and a very responsible, humble and caring provider for his family. He enjoyed traveling, caring for his parents, God children and his extended family. He was a huge Dallas Cowboy Fan. He is survived by his loving wife, Juanita Apodaca, parents, Gustavo L. and Evangelina P. De Apodaca, siblings, Gustavo Apodaca (Yvonne), Maggie Molina (Jose), Albert Apodaca (Lucinda), Enrique Apodaca (Bertha) and Paula Apodaca. He is also survived by Aunt Lily, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and his 2 Godsons, Gustavo Eduardo Ordonez and Raymundo Sebastian Ordonez.
Visitation will be held Sunday March 31, 2019 from 4 P.M. to 9 P.M. at Perches Funeral Home West with the Rosary at 6:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Our extended family appreciates the entire staff at Perches Funeral Home for helping during this challenging time.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 31, 2019