Jose Arturo "Tury" Silva
El Paso - A truly fine man, Jose Arturo "Tury" Silva, lifetime resident of El Paso , passed away October 21st, 2019. He is survived by Jeanne Silva, his beloved wife of 44 years. He is also survived by 3 sons, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue. Interment services will be held at Fort Bliss National Cemetery on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 1:00pm (West Shelter)
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019