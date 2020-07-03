Jose B. FloresEl Paso - Loving husband, father, and grandfather, Jose B. Flores, 90, was called to his heavenly home on June 23, 2020 and was reunited with his wife 71 years, Camerina Flores and sons, Rogelio, Jose Luis, Jesus & Enrique; grandsons & great granddaughter.Jose had a very special heart - it was evident from the moment you met him.Left to cherish his memory are his son, Juan Flores (Rita); daughters, Guadalupe Prieto (Victor), Bertha Olvera (Raul); 22 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren; and brother, Miguel Flores.Visitation: Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm with Rosary at 4:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 9:00am at Cristo Rey Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.