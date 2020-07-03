1/1
Jose B. Flores
Jose B. Flores

El Paso - Loving husband, father, and grandfather, Jose B. Flores, 90, was called to his heavenly home on June 23, 2020 and was reunited with his wife 71 years, Camerina Flores and sons, Rogelio, Jose Luis, Jesus & Enrique; grandsons & great granddaughter.

Jose had a very special heart - it was evident from the moment you met him.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Juan Flores (Rita); daughters, Guadalupe Prieto (Victor), Bertha Olvera (Raul); 22 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren; and brother, Miguel Flores.

Visitation: Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm with Rosary at 4:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 9:00am at Cristo Rey Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
JUL
8
Rosary
04:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
JUL
9
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
Cristo Rey Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
