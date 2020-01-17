|
Jose Barron Castro
El Paso - Jose Barron Castro, 90, passed away in his home on Monday January 13, 2020. He was born on October 7, 1929 in Fort Quitman, Texas to Camilo Barron and Maria Contreras.
In 1950, Joe was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served in the 2nd Division 23rd Infantry in the Korean War. Joe was a Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medal recipient, along with Korean Service Medal (w/2 bronze service stars for battles at Heartbreak Ridge and Bloody Ridge), Combat Infantryman Badge 1st Award, the National Defense Service Medal, and United Nations Sevice Medal. Joe was Honorably discharged as a Corporal in 1956.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Vera. Joe and Vera had eight children, to include four sons, Albert (deceased) (survived by Yvonne), Felix (Bonnie), Aaron (Kathy), Joaquin and four daughters, Lucille Ordway (Lenny), Leticia Avila (Jorge), Louise Pando (Raul), and Amanda Brown (Gilbert). Joe and Vera have nineteen grandchildren, thirty-three great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents Camilo and Maria, his brothers Jesus, Abundio, Alberto, Carlos, Camilo and Rocky, along with his sisters Candelaria, Luz Maria, Lupe, and Socorro. Joe leaves behind his beloved sister Anita Ruvalcaba and brother Joaquin Barron.
Joe and Vera moved the family to El Paso in 1969 from San Jose, California where he worked as an electronics specialist at Ford Motor Company for over 15 years. Joe began work in El Paso at Crest Milk as a supervisor for over 5 years before moving on to become an electronics specialist at GUS Manufacturing. Joe eventually retired in 1993 from Rockwell/Boeing International as an electronics specialist.
As a young man living in California, Joe was an avid competition boxer. In El Paso his passion was baseball, playing and coaching for over 30 years, with teams to include the El Paso Aces, El Paso Jalapenos, El Paso GPI, and the El Paso Kings. Joe was a full-fledged NFL Raiders fan since the late 1950's from watching them practice at the old Oakland polo grounds (semi-pro years).
Visitation will be Monday, January 20, 2020 from 5pm-9pm, and vigil at 7pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will take place Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 12:30pm at San Antonio de Padua Catholic Church with interment to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Hillcrest Funeral Home (915) 598.3332.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020